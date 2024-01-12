ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Early Thursday morning, the Odessa Police Department arrested one person following a domestic disturbance that devolved into a police standoff; 30-year-old Randy Baker Jr. has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, Discharging a Firearm in the City Limits, and Public Intoxication. He was also arrested as a Fugitive from Justice on an extraditable warrant out of New Mexico where he was wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Now, an affidavit has revealed new details about the situation.

According to court records, around 12:24 a.m. on January 11, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 4900 block of Locust Avenue after a woman called 911 and said her son “lost his mind” and was shooting inside the house. At the scene, officers heard a single gunshot in the back of the residence and escorted two people from the home, Baker’s mother and Baker’s friend and roommate.

The roommate told investigators that an argument between he and Baker escalated when Baker grabbed a 13-inch hunting knife and began swinging it around. The two men then fought before Baker reportedly grabbed a gun and fired at least one shot.

Officers on the scene called in crisis negotiators and SWAT for assistance in apprehending Baker; those negotiations lasted for several hours, OPD said. In a phone conversation with negotiators, Baker advised that he was near a Walgreens and threatened multiple times that he was “going to do a suicide by cop”.

Eventually, Baker was found in the 2100 block of E 42nd Street and was taken into custody without further incident. Investigators said Baker was “intoxicated to a degree he was threatening to have a shootout with law enforcement”; Baker admitted to having a few drinks prior to the incident but would not say how many, an affidavit stated. Baker also told investigators that he didn’t intentionally fire into the home and suggested that the gun “went off” by accident as he fled the home following the altercation with his friend.

Baker was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Friday morning; his bond has not yet been set.