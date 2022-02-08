MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a murder that happen early Sunday morning. Javon Davontae Elliston, 25, is behind bars, charged with Murder in the death of 54-year-old David Demick. Now an arrest affidavit has revealed new information in the moments before and after Demick was killed.

According to the affidavit, Demick checked into a hotel in the 3100 block of W Wall Street after he was unable to find a ride home after a night of drinking. Demick checked into the hotel alone, but later, around 2:00 a.m. on February 6, he was seen on surveillance video in the hallway outside his room as Elliston appeared at the end of the hall.

The affidavit states that Demick then returned to his hotel room and that the suspect arrived at his door a minute later. Security cameras showed that when Demick opened the door, Elliston moved his right arm as if throwing a punch. Elliston then entered the hotel room and closed the door.

An employee of the hotel said he received a noise complaint at 2:12 a.m. from someone in a neighboring room. The complainant said he heard a commotion and then heard someone say, “You’re going to die tonight”.

When the employee went to Demick’s room to respond to the noise complaint, he said the door of the room was slightly ajar. He knocked, and heard a man say, “I’m naked, I’m naked…”. The employee said he spoke to someone through the door and advised the person to quiet down.

According to the affidavit, around 5:50 a.m., a white bag, believed to contain bedsheets was placed outside the hotel room door. Shortly after, Elliston is seen on camera leaving the room carrying two white bags. Police believe one bag held the sheets and that the other held the victim’s clothes. When investigators arrived at the scene, the victim was found naked.

While no official cause of death has been released by police, the affidavit said Demick’s face was bruised, and he had a cut near his mouth. His eyes were bloodshot, and police believe he may have been strangled.

The affidavit states that after photos of the suspect were released online, Crime Stoppers received at least five tips advising that Elliston was the man from the photos. Elliston was taken into custody Monday evening. He remains in the Midland County Detention Center as of Tuesday morning, bond has not yet been set.