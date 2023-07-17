ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Last week, the Odessa Police Department arrested two people in connection with a shooting that left one teen dead and several others injured late last month. Now, an affidavit has revealed more information about the investigaton.

According to that affidavit, on June 29, a truck carrying four teens arrived at the Carriage House apartment complex on Dixie Boulevard to sell a firearm illegally to someone known only was “Gocraazyjdot” through social media. When the teens arrived, they were met by three people, later identified as 18-year-old Jayven Landerth, 18-year-old Kannin Shorter, and a 16-year-old known only as “K-SO”.

Investigators said Landerth, Shorter, and “K-SO” approached the truck and intended to rob the victims of the firearm they’d previously agreed to purchase. Video obtained from the area reportedly showed Shorter approach the truck’s front passenger door and fire into the vehicle. Landerth and “K-SO” were also caught on camera approaching the vehicle from the rear, according to the affidavit.

After an exchange of gunfire, investigators said the truck left the scene and struck Landerth as it sped away. The driver of that truck arrived at a local hospital a short time later and hospital staff said three people inside the vehicle were treated for gunshot wounds: a fourth passenger, 16-year-old Gonzolo Antonio Diaz Jr. was pronounced dead.

Investigators said that an autopsy revealed that Diaz was struck by a bullet fired by the 16-year-old known as “K-SO”.

All three suspects have been charged with Capital Murder; however, Kannin is still at large and is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with any information regarding Shorter’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.