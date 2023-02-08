ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man arrested last week after allegedly leading police in a high-speed chase that ended in a crash is now facing additional charges. Dylan Kerr, 25, was originally charged with evading arrest, theft of a firearm, possession of marijuana, and failure to comply with responsibilities after striking a fixed object in the roadway; he’s now also facing a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon stemming from a December shooting that left one person injured.

According to court records, on December 6, 2022, officers with the Odessa Police Department, along with paramedics from Odessa Fire Rescue, were called to the 1600 block of Doran Drive to tend to a gunshot victim. At the scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his arm. A witness told investigators that Kerr arrived at an RV on the property with the intent of fighting his girlfriend’s ex. That’s when he reportedly pulled out a gun and fired through the camper, injuring the victim.

A warrant was then issued for Kerr’s arrest. On January 31 after officers saw his red Chevrolet Silverado traveling in the area of 17th Street and N Grant and tried to conduct a traffic stop. Investigators said when they activated their emergency lights and siren, Kerr sped away and refused to pull over, leading multiple agencies in a high-speed pursuit.

The chase ended when the pick-up crashed on the John Ben Shepperd overpass, just south of Highway 80. Investigators said following the crash, Kerr ran from the vehicle and hid at a nearby hotel, where he was later apprehended. When questioned about his actions, officers said Kerr claimed he was injured and had no knowledge of what led to his crash.

During a search of the vehicle, officers said they found marijuana as well as a firearm that had been reported stolen out of Midland. He was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a combined $147,500 bond.