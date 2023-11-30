ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- On Tuesday, investigators arrested 57-year-old Carlos Ruben Cruz in connection with the shooting death of 38-year-old John Michael Adauto. Cruz has been charged with Murder and Theft of a Firearm; now an affidavit has revealed new details about the deadly shooting.

According to court records, around 4:24 p.m. on November 28, officers responded to a home in the 4300 block of Clover Avenue in reference to a gunshot victim. At the scene, officers found Adauto in the front yard with a gunshot injury to his head. Medical personal later pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Inside the home, investigators found a suspect armed with a gun; he surrendered his weapon without incident and was taken into custody for questioning. During the investigation, officers made contact with Adauto’s sister-in-law, who said she arrived at the home to pick up the victim, who had been arguing with his uncle, identified as Cruz. The woman said when she arrived at the home, she found both men near Cruz’s truck, where Cruz was looking for drugs.

When Cruz could not find his drugs, the witness said he began to search Adauto and then claimed that Adauto had hidden the drugs in his own pockets. At that, the witness said Cruz pulled out a firearm and shot his nephew in the face. Investigators said the gun used in the shooting was reported stolen out of Monahans, but Cruz refused to comment on how he’d obtained the firearm.

Cruz was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Thursday afternoon on a combined $1,006,000 bond.