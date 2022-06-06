ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after he was accused of setting fire to a business late last month. Russell Paul Burch has been charged with Arson.

According to court documents, on May 29, units with Odessa Fire Rescue responded to an outdoor fire in the alley of CED Wholesale Electric, located in the 2800 block of Andrews Highway. At the scene, firefighters were able to put the fire out, but said utility poles, plants, a fence, and property belonging to the business were damaged by the flames.

A witness told investigators he had seen a man, later identified as Burch, buy gasoline from a nearby DK convenience store. The witness said he later saw Burch drink the gasoline. The witness stated he went inside the store to tell the clerk what he had seen, and when he exited the store, he saw the flames nearby and saw Burch rolling a tire into the fire.

When questioned, Burch admitted he had started the fire using the gas and a lighter he’d just purchased form the convenience store.

Burch was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Monday. His bond has been set at $25,000. According to jail records, Burch has been arrested multiple times since 1998 on charges such as drunk driving, assault, trespassing, evading arrest, and public intoxication.