ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- On Saturday, officers with the Odessa Police Department arrested a man and woman accused of leaving their children unattended in a vehicle while they sat inside a local restaurant. Joseph Belis, 28, and Cassidy Belis, 27, have been charged with child abandonment/endangering a child. Each parent is being held on a $7,500 bond, according to jail records.

Now an affidavit obtained by ABC Big 2 News has revealed new information about the investigation.

According to the affidavit, around 8:00 p.m. on March 5, police responded to the parking lot of Texas Roadhouse after a woman called 911 to report a “found child”. The caller told the dispatcher she found three young children, the oldest assumed to be about four-years-old, alone in a Cadillac Escalade. At the scene, the witness told the responding officer she arrived at the restaurant around 7:00 p.m. and noticed the vehicle running. She then told investigators she stepped out of the restaurant at 8:00 p.m. and noticed the children inside the Escalade. That is when the witness called 911.

After speaking with the witness, officers asked restaurant employees to make an announcement regarding the Escalade; that is when investigators first made contact with Joseph and Cassidy.

According to the affidavit, Joseph told officers he and his family arrived at the restaurant around 6:45 p.m. Joseph said initially, the children were inside the restaurant, but were later taken back to the car and left with a seven-year-old who was told to call if needed.

At one point, investigators said at least one of the children left the vehicle, leaving the others alone inside for an unknown amount of time.

Investigators said both parents remained inside the restaurant drinking alcohol while the kids were left in the running vehicle. According to the affidavit, both parents had “a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from their breath”. While searching the vehicle, police also found just under two ounces of marijuana in the center console “where the children could have (reached) it”.