MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland mom was arrested on a warrant this week following an investigation that began in September when her four-year-old daughter was allegedly left home alone and found walking outside by neighbors. Jelicia Cody, 27, has been charged with Abandoning/Endangering a Child.

According to an affidavit, around 12:59 a.m. on September 14, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to an apartment home to investigate after two men found a four-year-old girl wandering around the parking lot with her dog. Investigators later met with the child’s mother, identified as Cody, who said she began having Braxton Hicks contractions (false labor) around 9:45 that evening; she said when the contractions began, she and her husband, who was not identified in the affidavit, left their child alone so they could go to the emergency room. Cody reportedly stated she had her daughter on FaceTime while they were away and that her husband was supposed to return home to the child once she was checked into the hospital.

Investigators asked Cody why she didn’t call someone to help take care of the little girl and Cody stated she didn’t have a trusted adult in the area; she also stated that the hospital would not let her child into the labor and delivery room. While speaking with Cody, investigators stated they found multiple “unsafe areas” and potential hazards in the home, including stairs and piles of trash.

After wrapping up the investigation, officers requested a warrant for Cody’s arrest, and she was taken into custody on October 27. She has since been released from jail on an unknown bond. Investigators also requested a warrant for Cody’s husband; it is not clear if that warrant has been executed.