ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested last week after investigators said she allegedly used her kids to help hide stolen goods while shopping at Walmart. Rosa Ramirez, 34, has been charged with Theft with Two Prior Convictions, a state jail felony.

According to an affidavit, on February 16, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to Walmart at 2450 NW Loop 338 to investigate a call about a suspicious person. At the scene, officers met with an employee who said she was watching a woman and her children who were suspected of concealing items in a shopping cart.

Officers reviewed surveillance video which showed Ramirez and her three children, ages 10, 11, and 14, walking through the store- one of the children remained in the basket and reportedly used a blanket to hide items selected by Ramirez. The family was then seen on camera scanning and paying for some items, but not for those hidden in the cart.

Investigators said Ramirez, who has been convicted of theft on at least three other occasions, left the store without paying for $99 worth of clothes, air freshener, and toilet cleaner. Officers said from what they saw on the security video, “it (was) clear that Rosa’s kids (were) concealing items under her direction”.

Ramirez was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she was later released on a $4,000 bond.