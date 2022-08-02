MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man is behind bars on multiple charges in connection with a situation that prompted a large police presence in a Midland neighborhood Sunday night. Sergio Castillo-Castorena, 59, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Unlawful Restraint, and Interfering with a 911 Call.

According to an affidavit, around 6:26 p.m. on July 31, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a home in the 3400 block of Roosevelt Avenue after a woman called 911 and asked for a welfare check on her mother. The woman said she received a text from her mother asking for help. The caller said her mother’s estranged husband, identified as Castillo-Castorena, had previously threatened her with a gun and was believed to be armed.

Officers arrived at the home and, using a loudspeaker, asked Castillo-Castorena to exit the home; a request he refused. Officers were told the suspect did in fact have a gun and was refusing to let the victim exit her home. Because of the “heightened risk” and nature of the situation, MPD decided to have SWAT enter the home.

After Castillo-Castorena was arrested, his victim ran screaming from the home. Officers stated the victim was “visible shaken” and had a bloodied neck, chest, and hands. She and Castillo-Castorena were taken to Midland Memorial Hospital for treatment.

At the hospital, officers spoke with Castillo-Castorena, and he said he heard the officers calling for him to exit the home but said his victim would not allow him to leave. He stated his victim grabbed a kitchen knife and threatened to kill herself; he claimed he grabbed the knife in an effort to keep her from harming herself.

Officers then spoke with the victim who said Castillo-Castorena was hiding in her home when she arrived. She said when she walked in the door, he chased her and attacked her with a knife. She said he held the knife to her throat and would not allow her to leave the home. She said every time she tried to call for help, Castillo-Castorena would hang up the phone.

After Castillo-Castorena was treated for a cut to his face, he was booked into the Midland County Detention Center. He remained jailed as of Tuesday afternoon; his bond has been set at a combined $77,500.