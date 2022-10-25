MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested last weekend after investigators said he allegedly threatened a woman with a gun outside a local CVS store. Jose Compean Torres, 44, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Evading Arrest.

According to an affidavit, the investigation began around 11:30 p.m. on October 21 when a woman called 911 and said that she received a phone call from a friend asking her to call police and send them to her apartment. The caller said she wasn’t sure what was going on but asked for officers with the Midland Police Department to help- she advised that her friend would be traveling in a red truck with a man who appeared to be intoxicated. Employees at a CVS on Briarwood, the victim’s employer, also called 911 and reported hearing a single gunshot in the parking lot.

When investigators arrived at the apartment building on Andrews Highway, they spotted the red truck and tried to get the driver, later identified as Torres, to pull over. Investigators said they saw a woman hanging partially out of the passenger’s side before the driver sped away. Eventually, Torres stopped long enough for the victim to exit, but again, Torres sped away. An affidavit stated that Torres then led officers in a pursuit- he reportedly ran multiple red lights and stop signs and reached speeds of 87 miles per hour before coming to a stop on a lease road.

Eventually, Torres was taken into custody and investigators were able to speak with the victim about the incident.

The victim called Torres her “baby daddy” and said she hadn’t seen him in several months; she said he showed up at her place of employment that night wanting to talk. According to the victim, she told Torres she would speak with him in the parking lot because she knew cameras would catch his movements. The victim stated Torres began making comments about shooting a gun and asked her to feel his side- it was then the victim realized Torres had a gun in his waistband.

Torres reportedly then drew the weapon from his side and asked the victim if she was “afraid this was her last day”. The pair then began to struggle over the gun, causing it to fire.

The victim said she then returned to the store; that’s when Torres reportedly yelled through the door that if she didn’t leave with him, he would “shoot up the store”. The woman said she called a friend to ask for help and then reluctantly left with Torres. She described him to investigators as “suicidal and homicidal” and said she was afraid for her life; officers requested an emergency protective order for the woman as well as the child she shares with Torres.

Torres was arrested and booked into the Midland County Detention Center where he remained as of Tuesday afternoon. His bond has been set at a combined $85,000.