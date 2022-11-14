ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last week neighbors called 911 to report a physical disturbance between a man and a woman. Neil Carlo Hernandez, 30, has been charged with Assault by Strangulation, a third-degree felony.

According to court records, on November 9, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to the 3000 block of Noble Avenue after a suspect, later identified as Hernandez, was seen forcing a woman inside a home after she ran outside and yelled for help. At the home, investigators met with an injured Hernandez who was initially “uncooperative”. After a bit of questioning, Hernandez stated he was assaulted in the front yard by an unknown man; Hernandez said he and the stranger exchanged blows and that a female family member tried to push him away from the fight. He insisted there hadn’t been any other confrontation with the woman as the neighbor suggested.

Investigators then met with a soaking wet victim who had “distinct red marking across her entire throat”. Officers stated the woman initially agreed with Hernandez’s version of events. However, the victim soon walked back on that story and said that Hernandez had gotten into a physical fight earlier in the day with her brother-in-law who had come to confront him about bruises he’d seen on the victim. Following that fight, the victim said Hernandez became angry with her and began kicking her in the stomach, punching her in the head, and choking her repeatedly. The victim said Hernandez then poured BBQ sauce and milk over her face. The victim hopped into the shower, fully clothed, before OPD arrived on the scene.

Investigators said they found BBQ sauce all over the living room floor and multiple items thrown about the home as evidence that a physical altercation had just taken place. Hernandez was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Monday afternoon on a $15,000 bond.