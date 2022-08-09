ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested early Sunday morning following a disturbance at a local bar. 23-year-old Devon Scott has been charged with Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest, and Assault of a Public Servant.

According to an affidavit, on around 2:00 a.m. on August 7, an officer with the Odessa Police Department was patrolling near Redzone in the 2100 block of E 8th Street when a disturbance broke out inside between bargoers who were trying to fight each other. The officer entered the bar and found Scott, who was escorted away from the disturbance.

Officers stated Scott was “highly” intoxicated, but investigators were willing to let Scott leave with a friend. However, Scott became “belligerent” and refused to leave. Officers were worried the situation would escalate into a physical altercation, so they decided to put him in handcuffs.

That is when Scott reportedly began to resist by stiffening up and pulling away from the police. One officer even tried to subdue Scott with a taser- which had no effect. That is when Scott reportedly punched an officer in the face.

Eventually, Scott was handcuffed and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He was later released on a combined $16,812 bond.