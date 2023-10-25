MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- 18-year-old, Julius Pullen has been charged with one count of Murder and one count of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon following a shooting in Midland Tuesday evening. Now, an affidavit has revealed new details about the incident.

According to that affidavit, around 7:45 p.m. on October 24, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 4500 block of Erie Drive after several people called 911 to report multiple gunshots. Reports show that even the suspect himself even call 911 and told a dispatch operator there was a man dead on his living room floor.

At the scene, officers found 36-year-old Dennis O’Laughlin dead from a gunshot wound. A second victim, whose name has not yet been released but was identified in court documents as the suspect’s mother, was taken to the hospital for treatment. That victim reportedly told police that she and her son, as well as the male victim, had been arguing when Pullen went to his room and grabbed a gun. The woman said her son then fired multiple times.

In a subsequent interview with Pullen, he reportedly told investigators that he “sprayed” and “mag dumped” towards the victims; in fact, investigators said evidence at the scene indicated that Pullen fired additional rounds into O’Laughlin even after he was lying on the ground. Pullen, however, told investigators that he only fired his weapon in an “act of self-defense” and did not intend to shoot his mother. Investigators said that both victims were unarmed at the time and that Pullen allegedly instigated the confrontation with the victim; they also said the circumstances did not warrant the use of deadly force.

Pullen remained in the Midland County Detention Center as of Wednesday afternoon on a $500,000 bond.