ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Alabama man was arrested Monday on a warrant after investigators said he seriously injured a man in a shooting earlier this month. Markizes De’Von Perdue, 31, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Now, an affidavit has revealed new information about the alleged motive behind the incident.

According to that affidavit, on June 20, officers were called to Hometown Studios, an extended-stay motel, on E Highway 80 to investigate a disturbance after motel employees called 911 and said that a tenant with a bleeding wound to his abdomen had collapsed outside the office. While in route to the scene, officers learned that two men in a white GMC truck had picked up the victim and driven him to Medical Center Hospital.

MCH staff told investigators that the victim was in critical condition with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. According to staff, the victim said he was shot by someone named “Bama”.

Officers then visited the motel where they learned that the victim had visited the business office prior to the shooting to report that someone had broken the window to his room. Investigators then spoke with witnesses who said they’d seen a man named “Bama”, later identified as Perdue, leaving the scene of the shooting looking “scared”.

Those same witnesses told investigators that the victim and Perdue had been involved in an argument several hours earlier and that Perdue was “very upset” after the victim reportedly punched him. They said Perdue then commented that he was going to retaliate against the victim because of the fight.

A warrant was issued for Perdue’s arrest, and he was taken into custody on June 26. He remained in the Ector County Law Enforcement Center as of Tuesday afternoon on an $80,000 bond.