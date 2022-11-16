FORSAN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Forsan ISD teacher, identified as Kendall Phillips, 23, was charged Tuesday with Improper Relationship Between Educator and Student after the district received an anonymous tip. Now an affidavit has revealed new information about the allegations.

According to the affidavit, after receiving the tip, investigators spoke with Phillips who reportedly admitted to the relationship with the 15-year-old female student. She also admitted to sending nude images to the student and said she received similar images in return.

Phillips told investigators she and the 15-year-old girl had “grown to love each other” and had been sexually intimate with each other on multiple occasions. The teacher said the sexual relationship occurred over the summer and continued once school resumed.

Forsan ISD said in a statement that it is cooperating with the investigation and that Phillips is no longer employed by the district.