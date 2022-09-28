MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was fired after a Texas Rangers led investigation into accusations that he used excessive force, allegedly kneeled on a suspect’s neck, an affidavit has revealed.

Juan Alcaraz, 32, was charged Aggravated Assault By a Public Servant following an incident that happened on July 13. According to that affidavit, Alcaraz caused “serious bodily injury” by “grabbing, pulling, shoving and pushing the (suspect) to the roadway”- Alcaraz then reportedly placed his knee on the neck and shoulders of the suspect, pinning him to the roadway.

MCSO began investigating the allegations shortly after and, realizing the “seriousness of the incident”, turned the investigation over to the Texas Rangers, a division of the Texas Department of Public Safety that helps in situations involving other law enforcement agencies.

The single page complaint did not divulge any other information about the situation leading up to the detention and restraint of the suspect and did not state the nature of the call that led to MCSO’s involvement with the suspect.

Alcaraz was arrested September 22 and was released on a $150,000 bond.