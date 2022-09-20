ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- On Monday, Ector County ISD police arrested 33-year-old Michael Duran after he was allegedly caught breaking into Burnet Elementary. Now, an affidavit has revealed new details about the incident.

According to Ector County ISD, around 6:20 a.m. on September 19, Duran ran to the north entrance of the school and when he was unable to get in, kicked out a portion of the glass in the door and ran into the school’s cafeteria. A neighbor witnessed the incident and called 9-1-1; the school custodian also called the police.

Odessa Police Department and ECISD police responded and confronted a bloodied Duran, who claimed he was being chased. Duran also told investigators several people had damaged his vehicle, which was parked at his home nearby- he claimed the group of people fired several shots at him before he made his way into the school.

However, investigators said Duran’s vehicle was not damaged and none of the witnesses saw him being chased- investigators later determined that Duran had hallucinated the entire thing after he admitted to taking methamphetamines earlier that morning. According to the affidavit, Duran had injured himself while breaking the glass to gain entry into the school.

Duran has been charged with public intoxication, a Class C Misdemeanor; criminal trespass, a Class B Misdemeanor; and criminal mischief, a Class B Misdemeanor. He remained at the Ector County Law Enforcement Center as of Tuesday afternoon on a $1,312 bond.

ECISD said Duran was removed from campus before students began arriving for school.