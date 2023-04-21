ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Earlier this week officers with the Odessa Police Department arrested 28-year-old Marquis Washington after he allegedly caused a disturbance at the West Odessa HEB. Patrons inside reported that a man was on a “rampage” that briefly “locked down” the store and said that all employees and shoppers were moved to the back of the store until help arrived. Now an affidavit has revealed new information about the situation.

According to the affidavit, around 4:30 p.m. on April 19, officers responded to the grocery store after a 911 call stated a man was destroying property and threatening to shoot people in the store. Washington was quickly detained after officers arrived investigators went to work collecting evidence.

Video reportedly showed Washington toppling a cooler, which caused sodas and bottled waters to fall to the ground. He was also allegedly caught on camera popping balloons and punching pots and pans and shouting, “I’m going to kill someone” as he passed by other shoppers. In all, he’s accused of causing nearly $500 in damages.

While speaking with police, Washington reportedly displayed signs of drug use such as dilated pupils, profuse sweating, and incoherent responses to questions. However, he was able to say he came to the store that day seeking meat for a planned BBQ.

Washington was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Friday afternoon. His bond has been set at $8,000.