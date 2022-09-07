ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Late last week, the Texas Department of Public Safety arrested an Odessa man accused of using Snapchat to upload several videos involving children being sexually assaulted. Now an affidavit has revealed new details about the case against 19-year-old Damien Long- he has been charged with six counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

According to court documents, in October of 2021, a special agent with the Human Trafficking Unit of DPS received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alleging that an unknown person used Snapchat to upload six videos involving children. Each video ranged in length from 14 seconds to one minute and fifty-eight seconds and depicted girls between the ages of four and 10 being raped by an adult male.

Following a lengthy investigation, Long was identified as the owner of the Snapchat account used to upload those videos. In an interview with investigators, Long reportedly admitted he had created the “fake” account to send nudes.

Long was arrested in Midland on August 31 and was later moved to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on September 2 where he was subsequently released on a combined $60,000 bond.