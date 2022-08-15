MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Last week, Midland Police arrested 29-year-old Isabel Losoya and 21-year-old Caleb Rodriguez in connection with a shooting that sent one woman and her toddler to the hospital. Both suspects are now facing four counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Now an affidavit has revealed new information about the incident.

On August 11, MPD officers responded to Midland Memorial Hospital after a woman and her 2-year-old daughter arrived in the ER with gunshot wounds. According to the affidavit, the mother was shot in the forearm and the baby girl was shot in the face and chest. Both patients were treated and released from the hospital on August 12.

At the hospital, officers spoke with the victim who said she was parked at America’s Best Valu Inn when Losoya parked next to her, exited her vehicle, and began banging on her window. The woman said she drove away and was followed by Losoya and an unknown passenger. The woman said Losoya followed her for quite awhile and that during the pursuit, she heard several gunshots. She said she eventually lost sight of Losoya- she then drove to a gas station where she noticed her daughter was bleeding.

MPD then requested an arrest warrant for Losoya, who was arrested the next day.

Then, on August 12, Rodriguez reportedly visited the police department where he wanted to “turn himself in”. Rodriguez said he was riding in the vehicle with Losoya when she began following a van. He said Losoya told him she “had a problem” with someone in the van and that is why she was following the van. Rodriguez then confessed to firing the gun because he thought the person inside, who he did not know, was “out to get” him.

Rodriguez was then arrested and booked into the Midland County Detention Center, along with Losoya, where they remained as of Monday afternoon. Each is being held on a combined $2-million bond.