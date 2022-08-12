MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested Wednesday after investigators said he sexually assaulted a child under the age of 14 for more than two years. James Edward Shirk, 68, has been charged with Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child. Now an affidavit has revealed new information about the case.

The investigation began on August 10 after deputies with the Midland County Sheriff’s Office were called to Midland Memorial Hospital- where a 9-year-old girl had been brought for a SANE exam at her mother’s request. A sexual assault medical forensic examination is performed by specially trained medical professionals for the purpose of evaluation and treatment of trauma, treatment of possible exposure to infection, referral to counseling and follow-up medical care, and for the collection of evidence following a report of sexual assault by a victim.

Once the exam was complete, the child was taken to the Midland Children’s Advocacy Center for a forensic interview. There, the young girl said a man known to her as “Grandpa Jim” had been sexually assaulting her for about two years- since she was seven. Most recently, the girl said that while on an out-of-town trip with Shirk, he rented a hotel room with two beds. Shirk reportedly made three other children sleep together in one bed while he slept with the victim in the other.

The child said she woke in the middle of the night to Shirk kissing her on the lips and neck. She then went into detail about what happened when “Grandpa Jim” went under the covers. The child stressed that she did not like the contact and that it caused her pain.

The girl then said that Shirk had sexually assaulted her on more than 15 different occasions at his home in Midland County. She described how Shirk would make her shower with him and make her wash him. The girl described some of her encounters with Shirk as “disgusting”.

At the conclusion of the interview, the child reportedly told the forensic interviewer, “Don’t tell anyone what I told you, Grandpa Jim said he might go to jail if I tell anyone.”

Shirk was arrested later that day on a warrant. He remained in the Midland County Detention Center as of Friday morning; his bond has been set at $250,000. According to a MCSO spokesperson, the investigation is ongoing.