MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An affidavit has revealed more details in the death of a Midland boy; 29-year-old Octavious Hubbard has been charged with Capital Murder of a Child Under the Age of 10 in connection with the death.

On April 17, detectives with the Midland Police Department were called to Midland Memorial Hospital after the young child was brought in and said to be in critical condition. By the time detectives arrived, the child had been pronounced dead. Investigators said the boy’s clothes were dirty with what appeared to be blood stains. They also noticed bruises and a cut on the child’s forehead, as well as several small scratches on his chest, arms, and foot.

Hubbard and another person, who was not identified in the affidavit, were detained for questioning. According to reports, Hubbard originally told investigators he believed the injuries were caused by the family’s dog. The person who called 911 said she left the boy and his siblings in Hubbard’s care while she worked. To that, Hubbard confirmed he was looking after the boy but said he did not know what could have caused the injuries.

During an autopsy, investigators were shown impact injuries on both sides of the boy’s head and the medical examiner said the boy suffered a brain bleed from three separate blows that were not consistent with injuries seen from a fall or other accident. His death was ruled a homicide.

Investigators said they believe someone hit the boy at least three times, causing his death, and sought a warrant for Hubbard’s arrest because he was the one caring for the boy when he died.

Hubbard remained in custody as of Friday afternoon on a $1,000,000 bond. The investigation is ongoing.