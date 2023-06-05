ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last month after investigators said he allegedly forced an underage girl into having sex and then got her pregnant. Cristian Alfredo Benitez Sarvia, 22, has been charged with Sexual Assault of a Child.

According to court documents, the investigation began on May 8 when a woman visited the Ector County Sheriff’s Office after her family doctor recommended that she report her daughter’s pregnancy to law enforcement. In a subsequent forensic interview with Harmony Home, the girl said that last November, Sarvia gave her friends a vape pen and her friends then pressured her to leave with Sarvia.

The girl said she told Sarvia she didn’t want to have sex with him, but he allegedly insisted, and she “gave in” out of fear. The girl later identified Sarvia out of a photo lineup and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was taken into custody on May 31 and remained in custody as of Monday afternoon on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold and a $100,000 bond.