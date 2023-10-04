ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)-National Latinx AIDS Awareness Day is October 14. This day focuses on the problem of AIDS/HIV within the Hispanic/Latino demographic in the United States. We got a chance to speak to Dr. Pablo Feuillet about preventative measures and treatment.

October is also breast cancer awareness month and we spoke with the executive director of Pink the Basin about importance of men getting checked regularly.

Check out the video above for more information on these two important health concerns.