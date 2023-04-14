PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- There are many and varying factors contributing to the low literacy rates in the Permian Basin including economic factors such as high-paying jobs in the oil and gas industry that do not require continued education, and a significant population of immigrants and refugees who may not have English language skills.

Other factors that can contribute to low literacy rates include undiagnosed learning disabilities, lack of implementation of reading intervention programs in schools, lack of role models, poverty, violence in the community, leaving school at a young age to care for family members, or moving from one school to another throughout childhood, so that education didn’t make sense and didn’t fit together.

In addition, there is a huge lack of resources for individuals with learning differences or learning disabilities such as dyslexia.

The community, region, state, or nation can take steps to address this issue by supporting community organizations like PBALC, promoting schools that prioritize literacy instruction from K to 12, providing access to programs such as “Two Generation” programs that provide literacy instruction for BOTH parents and children, support language acquisition and job training programs, and support book donations for schools and families.

PBALC said we should view literacy programs as a long-term investment and make it a priority. The key takeaway is that focusing solely on K-12 education is not enough to solve the literacy and education crisis in the Permian Basin or the United States.

“We must prioritize both children and adult education and literacy because it has a domino effect on future generations. By empowering children and adults with education, they can become better parents, employees, and community members, ultimately leading to a more educated and prosperous society.”

If someone is interested in getting help from PBALC, they can reach out to the organization by visiting our website at www.pbalc.org or by calling us (432) 682-9693. PBALC also has a very active Facebook & LinkedIn page and can be contacted through the social media sites. Our two biggest needs at the moment are funding and volunteers. If you are interested in learning more about PBALC please contact us on our website