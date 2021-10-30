Actors say theatre goers have nothing to fear at the Permian Playhouse

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Plan on catching an upcoming performance at the Permian Playhouse? Some say, there may be some unseen figures watching the show alongside you.

Playhouse actors through the years have reported hearing strange sounds in the theatre. They also say on occasion, a door will open or close on its own. But actors say there is nothing to fear.

“I definitely believe in the supernatural,” said actor and board member Scott Windham. “We don’t want people to show up here and be afraid because this is not a place to be afraid of…ghosts or supernatural beings or anything like that. I think the only spirit you have to really worry about here at the Permian Playhouse is the spirit of comedy and tragedy.”