ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Law enforcement agencies from across Odessa will participate in an active shooter drill from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 19 at the Ector County Coliseum. The drill are required at certain times as part of emergency management preparedness.

The Odessa Police Department has asked that for the public to stay away from the area until the exercise concludes.