MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man accused of murdering a 15-year-old boy in 2021 is facing new charges following his arrest in San Angelo. According to Tom County jail records, 20-year-old Nikolas Moreno was arrested on December 4 by the San Angelo Police Department on multiple charges, including two counts of Possession of a Controlled substance, Failure to Identify/Giving a False Name, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Moreno was expected to appear in court in Midland Thursday for a bond revocation hearing; he’s been out on bond since his arrest in August of 2021. The victim’s family, who have expressed frustration that Moreno has been free for so long amid court delays, said that bond hearing was canceled because of Moreno’s San Angelo arrest. They also said that because of the new charges, Moreno will be returned to Midland and will be held without bond until his trial, which is scheduled for January 22, 2024.

Moreno, who was 18 when he was charged with murder, stands accused in the shooting death of 15-year-old Joshua Renee Salcido

According to an affidavit, on July 31, 2021, a detective with Midland Police was called to the intersection of Hollandale and Parkway to investigate a homicide. Upon arrival, the detective learned a teen had been shot and killed. Officers at the scene told the detective they had two suspects detained for possible involvement in the case.

Officers who responded to the initial call said they met with Moreno and another unidentified juvenile. The unidentified suspect told police he was the one who called 911 to report the shooting. Meanwhile, Moreno showed another officer where the victim was, the affidavit said. The victim was found with a gunshot wound to his side and three gunshot wounds to his lower back.

The affidavit stated that Moreno admitted to giving the victim acid before he, the second suspect, and the victim got in a truck to go buy alcohol. Moreno told police he and the victim were “tripping out on acid”.

During the drive to the store, Moreno said he got out of his truck to urinate. Moreno told investigators that after he exited his truck, the victim got in the driver’s seat and began to drive away. Moreno admitted he thought that Salcido was trying to steal his truck. According to the affidavit, Moreno grabbed the driver’s side door and punched the teen; Moreno also told police that the unidentified juvenile and the victim then began wrestling over a gun.

That altercation caused the truck to crash into a ditch, which caused a second gun, belonging to Moreno, to fall on the floorboard. Moreno said he feared the victim would get the gun and kill him. According to the affidavit, Moreno admitted the victim was shot three to four times with two different guns. Moreno then took the guns to his aunt’s house, where police say they were later found.

The unidentified juvenile told police he shot the victim because he was “scared for his brother’s life”.