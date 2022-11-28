ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested Sunday evening after investigators said he was allegedly drunk behind the wheel and caused a crash. Erick Rivera, 26, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

According to an affidavit, around 7:30 p.m. on November 27, an officer with the Odessa Police Department was at the intersection of Andrews Highway and W 42nd Street when he saw the driver of a Dodge Ram, later identified as Rivera, run a red light and collide with another vehicle that was attempting to turn on a green arrow. The officer said Rivera then drove away from the scene of the crash.

A few blocks away, the officer caught up to Rivera and initiated a traffic stop- the officer said when he approached Rivera, he could smell alcohol and said Rivera had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech upon questioning. According to the officer, Rivera initially refused to cooperate with an investigation but later admitted to drinking three beers before getting behind the wheel. Further, Rivera was unable to successfully complete a series of field sobriety tests, the affidavit stated.

Rivera was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a $1,000 bond. No injuries were reported at the time of the crash.