MIDLAND/ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- 46 people were arrested over the holiday weekend after law enforcement agencies, including Texas Department of Public Safety, Midland County Sheriff’s Office, Midland Police Department, Ector County Sheriff’s Office, and the Odessa Police Department, and the University of Texas Permian Basin Police Department said they would be increasing patrols through New Year’s Day to keep people safe on the roads.

In Midland, 26 people were arrested between December 30 and January 1, including:

Marquell H Atchison- Driving While Intoxicated BAC Greater than 0.15

Sarahi Benavides Lujan- Driving While Intoxicated

Brandon J Costley- Driving While Intoxicated

David L Espinoza- Driving While Intoxicated Open Alcohol Container

Dominique R Estorga- Driving While Intoxicated, Duty on Striking

Felix A Garcia Jr.- Driving While Intoxicated, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon

Jonathen T Garcia- Driving While Intoxicated

Adolfo Gomez-Castellanos- Driving While Intoxicated BAC Greater than 0.15

Wasiu B Kareem- Driving While Intoxicated

Brenda M Lara- Driving While Intoxicated, Failure to Identify Giving False Information

Lorenzo I Lopez- Driving While Intoxicated, Possession of Marijuana

Andrew R Munoz- Driving While Intoxicated

Donamin B Nunez- Driving While Intoxicated, Evading Arrest or Detention

Denys D Remon Gerez- Driving While Intoxicated

Brianna N Ruiz- Driving While Intoxicated

Robert R Salas Zarraga- Driving While Intoxicated Open Alcohol Container

Kaden T Smith- Driving While Intoxicated

Rhequan A Strambler- Driving While Intoxicated

Conner L Styles- Driving While Intoxicated

Vivian P Terrazas-Sanchez- Driving While Intoxicated

Meridian J Tharp- Driving While Intoxicated, Possession of Marijuana

Omar Gonzalez Rodriguez- Driving While Intoxicated

Hudson S Green- Driving While Intoxicated, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon

Ricardo Herrera- Driving While Intoxicated, Resisting Arrest

Alexander R Ramos- Driving While Intoxicated BAC Greater than 0.15

Walter M Romero Sanchez- Driving While Intoxicated

In Odessa, 20 people were arrested between December 30 and January 1, including:

Michelle Marie Landreth- Driving While Intoxicated

Efrain Fuentes- Driving While Intoxicated

Ernest Lee Anzaldua- Driving While Intoxicated

Victoria Regino- Driving While Intoxicated With a Child Under the Age of 15

Nathan Paul Valle- Driving While Intoxicated BAC Greater than 0.15

Misty Lyn Thomas- Driving While Intoxicated

Monica Marie Ellison- Driving While Intoxicated

Logan Blair Morton- Driving While Intoxicated

Jovanna Marie Castro- Driving While Intoxicated

Alex Rodriguez- Driving While Intoxicated

Fabian Dehoyos- Driving While Intoxicated

Alberto De La Cruz Baez- Driving While Intoxicated, Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle

Joann Thomas- Driving While Intoxicated

Wanda Leisa Collins- Driving While Intoxicated

Luis Otilio Amancio- Driving While Intoxicated

Arcelia Galindo Zuniga- Driving While Intoxicated Open Alcohol Container

Randy Torres- Driving While Intoxicated BAC Greater than 0.15, Possession of Marijuana

Preston Joshua Morris- Driving While Intoxicated

Cesario Castro Garcia- Driving While Intoxicated

Adam Lee Samaniego- Driving While Intoxicated

According to an Odessa Police Department report, De La Cruz Baez was arrested just after 11:00 p.m. on December 31 when investigators said he allegedly hit a parked car on E 38th Street and then left the scene. DPS troopers pulled De La Cruz Baez over on suspicion of DWI shortly after the crash in the area of 36th Street and Webb and noticed heavy front end damage to the right side of his Honda Civic. Investigators said Baez smelled strongly of alcohol and showed other signs of intoxication, including slurred speech and “obnoxious behavior”.

When he was asked about he crash, OPD investigators said De La Cruz Baez stated several times that he “did nit kill anyone” and could not explain the crash beyond that. He also admitted to DPS troopers that he was coming from a friend’s house when the crash occurred after having “a couple of drinks”.

In Texas, the punishment for a first time DWI offense can include a fine of up to $2,000, up to 180 days in jail, a license suspension for up to two years, DWI intervention education, an annual surcharge of up to $2,000 to keep your license, installation of an ignition interlock device. For those accused of driving drunk with a child passenger under the age of 15, penalties can include up to a $10,000 fine, jail time of up to two years, as well as a license suspension.