MIDLAND/ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- 46 people were arrested over the holiday weekend after law enforcement agencies, including Texas Department of Public Safety, Midland County Sheriff’s Office, Midland Police Department, Ector County Sheriff’s Office, and the Odessa Police Department, and the University of Texas Permian Basin Police Department said they would be increasing patrols through New Year’s Day to keep people safe on the roads.
In Midland, 26 people were arrested between December 30 and January 1, including:
Marquell H Atchison- Driving While Intoxicated BAC Greater than 0.15
Sarahi Benavides Lujan- Driving While Intoxicated
Brandon J Costley- Driving While Intoxicated
David L Espinoza- Driving While Intoxicated Open Alcohol Container
Dominique R Estorga- Driving While Intoxicated, Duty on Striking
Felix A Garcia Jr.- Driving While Intoxicated, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon
Jonathen T Garcia- Driving While Intoxicated
Adolfo Gomez-Castellanos- Driving While Intoxicated BAC Greater than 0.15
Wasiu B Kareem- Driving While Intoxicated
Brenda M Lara- Driving While Intoxicated, Failure to Identify Giving False Information
Lorenzo I Lopez- Driving While Intoxicated, Possession of Marijuana
Andrew R Munoz- Driving While Intoxicated
Donamin B Nunez- Driving While Intoxicated, Evading Arrest or Detention
Denys D Remon Gerez- Driving While Intoxicated
Brianna N Ruiz- Driving While Intoxicated
Robert R Salas Zarraga- Driving While Intoxicated Open Alcohol Container
Kaden T Smith- Driving While Intoxicated
Rhequan A Strambler- Driving While Intoxicated
Conner L Styles- Driving While Intoxicated
Vivian P Terrazas-Sanchez- Driving While Intoxicated
Meridian J Tharp- Driving While Intoxicated, Possession of Marijuana
Omar Gonzalez Rodriguez- Driving While Intoxicated
Hudson S Green- Driving While Intoxicated, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon
Ricardo Herrera- Driving While Intoxicated, Resisting Arrest
Alexander R Ramos- Driving While Intoxicated BAC Greater than 0.15
Walter M Romero Sanchez- Driving While Intoxicated
In Odessa, 20 people were arrested between December 30 and January 1, including:
Michelle Marie Landreth- Driving While Intoxicated
Efrain Fuentes- Driving While Intoxicated
Ernest Lee Anzaldua- Driving While Intoxicated
Victoria Regino- Driving While Intoxicated With a Child Under the Age of 15
Nathan Paul Valle- Driving While Intoxicated BAC Greater than 0.15
Misty Lyn Thomas- Driving While Intoxicated
Monica Marie Ellison- Driving While Intoxicated
Logan Blair Morton- Driving While Intoxicated
Jovanna Marie Castro- Driving While Intoxicated
Alex Rodriguez- Driving While Intoxicated
Fabian Dehoyos- Driving While Intoxicated
Alberto De La Cruz Baez- Driving While Intoxicated, Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle
Joann Thomas- Driving While Intoxicated
Wanda Leisa Collins- Driving While Intoxicated
Luis Otilio Amancio- Driving While Intoxicated
Arcelia Galindo Zuniga- Driving While Intoxicated Open Alcohol Container
Randy Torres- Driving While Intoxicated BAC Greater than 0.15, Possession of Marijuana
Preston Joshua Morris- Driving While Intoxicated
Cesario Castro Garcia- Driving While Intoxicated
Adam Lee Samaniego- Driving While Intoxicated
According to an Odessa Police Department report, De La Cruz Baez was arrested just after 11:00 p.m. on December 31 when investigators said he allegedly hit a parked car on E 38th Street and then left the scene. DPS troopers pulled De La Cruz Baez over on suspicion of DWI shortly after the crash in the area of 36th Street and Webb and noticed heavy front end damage to the right side of his Honda Civic. Investigators said Baez smelled strongly of alcohol and showed other signs of intoxication, including slurred speech and “obnoxious behavior”.
When he was asked about he crash, OPD investigators said De La Cruz Baez stated several times that he “did nit kill anyone” and could not explain the crash beyond that. He also admitted to DPS troopers that he was coming from a friend’s house when the crash occurred after having “a couple of drinks”.
In Texas, the punishment for a first time DWI offense can include a fine of up to $2,000, up to 180 days in jail, a license suspension for up to two years, DWI intervention education, an annual surcharge of up to $2,000 to keep your license, installation of an ignition interlock device. For those accused of driving drunk with a child passenger under the age of 15, penalties can include up to a $10,000 fine, jail time of up to two years, as well as a license suspension.