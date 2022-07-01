ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last month after police said he was drunk behind the wheel and caused a crash. 43-year-old Thawng Thang has been charged with driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a crash.

According to an arrest affidavit, on June 28, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to the scene in the 13000 block of the E Highway 191 Service Road. At the scene, officers found a Toyota SUV, driven by Thang, and a Ford truck involved in a crash.

Officers first spoke with the driver of the Ford who said he was traveling eastbound on the service road when he saw the driver of the Toyota driving “recklessly”. The man said he got in front of the Toyota to slow it down in hopes of preventing an accident. The maneuver worked, according to the driver and other witnesses, because Thang eventually stopped his Toyota at the Yukon entrance ramp which is in the 8000 block of the 191 Service Road.

The driver of the Ford then approached Thang’s vehicle to try and speak with him. That is when, according to witnesses, Thang hit the back of the Ford truck and drove away.

Thang eventually stopped his vehicle several blocks away and officers found him still behind the wheel. Officers stated when they approached Thang, they smelled alcohol. Thang reportedly slurred his words and could not answer any questions about the crash because he was so intoxicated.

Officers asked Thang to perform a series of field sobriety tests which he was unable to complete successfully. Thang then consented to a breathalyzer test which measured his level of intoxication at .261 and .263; well over the legal limit of 0.08.

Thang was arrested and booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a $6,500 bond.