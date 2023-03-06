ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- One person was injured last weekend following an accidental shooting a Jaguars.

According to the Odessa Police Department, around 4:16 a.m. on March 5, officers were called to a hotel in the 5000 block of E Highway 80 in reference to a gunshot victim. Investigators said a 23-year-old victim reported that he accidentally shot himself earlier in the night while in the Jaguars parking lot. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.