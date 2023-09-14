MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland ISD continues to hold the classroom fill rate as the school district implements several new strategies to hire and keep educators.

“Recruitment is now a year-round effort, not just a few times a year, and principals were given many more staffing options to help fill teacher vacancies,” said Brandon Reyes, Chief of Human Capital Management (HCM). “Plus, the operational pace has quickened.”

MISD says teachers can currently be hired in as few as 10 days, but Reyes is looking to cut that time in half.

“There are a lot of tasks currently being done manually that we’re working to have automated,” he said. “Once we do this, it will be even faster not only for teachers, but for all employees to join MISD.”

As of September 13th, MISD says 16 out of 37 campuses have zero teaching vacancies, with 8 campuses only having one vacancy. Teaching positions include core content, special topic, special education, and bilingual/ESL.

Six campuses don’t have any academic vacancies, with eight campuses only having one vacancy. Academic vacancies include campus administrators, campus professionals, and instructional support positions.

Across the district, support staff has the fewest vacancies with 11 campuses having only one vacancy. Positions include nurses, clerical, and child nutrition staff.

MISD has 216 openings in total, with 56 teachers, 131 academic, and 29 support openings.

“We’re very pleased with the way our recruitment and retention strategies have helped us keep staffing levels high at campuses, but we’re continuing to work hard to fill vacancies and keep the employees we do have in place for a long time,” said Brandon Reyes, Chief of Human Capital Management.

While MISD has 39 campuses, IDEA Travis Academy and Pre-Kindergarten Academy at Midland College handle hiring at the respective campuses and were not included in the data.