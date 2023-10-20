ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – What started as a Casting Crowns concert at the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center, has turned in to a scary night for concert goers.

More than 13 police cars were seen “flying down” Highway 191 from across Odessa as concert goers were advised to stay within the building.

Reports from bystanders say that a man allegedly stole a front end loader and was seen driving around the parking lot and on Hwy 191. Some say he was trying to run people over in the Wagner Noel parking lot and on the highway.

Witnesses at the scene say he hit two police cars before the police began to fire at the loader, disabling it. Witnesses also say the individual was still alive but injured.

No further information is currently available. Avoiding the area is currently advised.

We will continue to update you with more information as it becomes available.