AUSTIN (KXAN) — An abortion provider plans to move its four Texas clinics, including one in Austin, to New Mexico in the wake of the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

According to a GoFundMe set up by Whole Woman’s Health, the organization explained “our patients need a Whole Woman’s Health to go to now that Texas has cruelly taken away this basic healthcare need,” but it needs money to relocate.

The Texas Tribune reported in early July the Texas Supreme Court ruled the state can enforce its abortion ban from 1925, meaning abortion providers could face fines and lawsuits if they perform the procedure. This decision overruled a Harris County district judge who temporarily blocked the old law from taking effect.

Whole Woman’s Health said the funds raised would help pack up the clinics, “buy and renovate a building, relocate and hire staff, and set up licenses and certifications in New Mexico.” As of Wednesday morning, just over $12,000 had been gathered out of the organization’s $750,000 goal.

Other than establishing its first clinic in Austin in 2003, Whole Woman’s Health expanded to have locations in McAllen, Fort Worth and McKinney.

“Opening a brick and mortar clinic site in New Mexico, where we already offer Virtual Services, will allow us to provide first and second trimester abortions to people from Texas, Oklahoma, Arizona and elsewhere in the South where safe, legal abortion care is restricted,” Whole Woman’s Health wrote online.

Texas also has a trigger law that bans the majority of abortions, but it’s not expected to take effect for about two months or longer. That’s because the trigger ban is set to take effect 30 days after a judgment is issued from the Supreme Court in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. SCOTUS has only so far issued its opinion.