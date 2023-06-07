The cold case was solved through advancements in DNA technology

ABILENE, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Abilene Police Department announced Wednesday that another arrest has been made in connection with the 2005 death of a Midland man. 43-year-old Jose Angel Morales has been charged with First Degree Felony Homicide.

In April of 2005, a fight broke out between 21-year-old Bobby Knox Beck, an oil field hand from Midland, and two unknown men. Beck was stabbed multiple times outside a home located in the 1900 block of North 5th Street.

The case, which had been considered “cold” for several years, was given new life thanks to new technology, the City of Abilene said. DNA evidence from the scene came back to two suspects- Morales, and Marco Ramos. Ramos was charged with the crime in October of 2022.

Morales was booked into the Tom Green County jail in April on unrelated charges and APD requested an arrest warrant which was executed on June 7. Morales remained custody as of Wednesday afternoon on a $200,000 bond. Ramos has since bonded out of jail and his mugshot was not immediately available.