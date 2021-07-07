Update: San Antonio 2-year-old found safe

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — San Antonio Police said a two-year-old child who was abducted Wednesday has now been found safe.

SAPD said the child was believed to be in grave danger. Officials identified the suspect in the abduction as Erik Anthony Stutzman, 28. He’s believed to be driving a gray 2019 Toyota Corolla with a license plate number of NTZ6442.

Erik Stutzman (SAPD)

Vehicle believed to be driven by abduction suspect Erik Stutzman (SAPD)

Erik Anthony Stutzman was last seen in San Antonio. He’s described as:

White male

5’8″

140 pounds

black hair

brown eyes

If you have any information, you’re asked to call SAPD at (210) 207-7660.