ABC Big 2-A-Days: Reagan County Owls

BIG LAKE, Texas- Playoffs were an afterthought at Reagan County a couple years ago.

Now they have the feel of a team ready to earn a postseason birth and some respect.

“We’ve gotten kicked around… we were young, we have a lot of seniors this year but we started, a lot of us started as freshmen… most of us as sophomores,” said senior running back Dylan Dodd. “It was a baptism by fire and we’re tired of being kicked around and we’re tired of losing and we’re here to win. We want to win.”



The Owls have 14 seniors this year bringing more experience and poise than they’ve had recently. They don’t want their last ride to be a repeat of their losing seasons.

“The years that we lost all those games we weren’t in it how we are this year and how we were last year,” said senior lineman and linebacker Juan Saucedo. “So just keep on working hard and success will happen.”

Reagan County has two talented but inexperienced potential starting quarterbacks. One is a freshman, the other is a junior transfer from a six-man school.

The offense will lean on their run game, but the Owls need to run and pass well to win.

“No matter what the defense does if they’re stacking the box we think we can throw it and then when they’re playing more pass coverage then we think we’ll be able to run it too,” said head coach Kyle Browns. “So we think we have the chance to be versatile this year.”