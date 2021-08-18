ABC Big 2-A-Days: Greenwood Rangers

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas- Playoff wins are the expectation in Greenwood.

The Rangers boast an experienced squad that went to the state semifinals two seasons ago and won a playoff game last year. The players are eager to return to the big stage.



“Once you go so far you always want to go back so that’s what you strive to go for every single year,” said senior lineman Mcky Lambert. “It’s fun to go in those deep runs and it’s fun to practice throughout the playoffs and it’s fun to play at new places and big stadiums.”



For the second year in a row, the Rangers have lost a big senior class. They’ll be relying on this year’s graduating class to continue their tradition of winning and leading.

“Every one of those guys have really taken ownership into our football team and they have found their role and their niche in the game,” said head coach Rusty Purser. “They’re not only good football players but they’re our captains and our leaders.”



The Rangers’ offense is at its best when they run the ball. Talented skill position players and veteran linemen are a recipe for a physical offense that’ll punish defenses on the ground.

“We’re a run team and I just want to go mash other teams, run it down their throat,” said senior lineman JC Lucero. “That’s what I’m really excited about, running the ball.”