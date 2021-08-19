ABC Big 2-A-Days: Big Spring Steers

BIG SPRING, Texas (Nexstar) – In 2020, Big Spring secured a winning record for the first time since 2014. The journey up to that point wasn’t easy.

“They stuck with it when it was hard,” said head coach Cannon McWilliams. “They saw some growth last year which they deserved as juniors. Now, they’ve got two years under their belt.”

The fact that much of the Steers’ experience has been shared collectively is an extra benefit for the team.

“We’ve already elected our captains,” said McWilliams. “All six are seniors. They’re taking ownership. We’re finally getting to where it’s player-led instead of coaching-led. I think we’re in a good place.”

Big Spring’s focus starts on the defensive side. The Steers held opponents to fewer than 30 points in seven of their nine games last year. That unit has eight starters returning.

“I think we’ve got a pretty mean defense,” said senior Braxton Pearson. “We’ve got a pretty mean d-line and linebackers. Our backfield’s really good at what they do. We’re going to be pretty solid, I think.”

On offense, nine starters are back – including three-year starting quarterback Gabriel Baeza.

“6’2″, 220. Not only throwing the football, but he also poses a run threat,” McWilliams said of his QB.

Baeza has plenty of help as well.

“Basically, just everything. Height, speed, agility. Just everything,” Baeza said of the team’s receivers. “They bring everything to the table.”

McWilliams also recognizes the importance of the Steers offensive line.

“I think three or four of them have started for three years,” he said. “Baeza’s got all day to throw back there at times.”

The Steers know with so much returning talent, they have an excellent chance for one of the best seasons in recent memory.

“We can make this a very special year,” said Baeza. “We’re trying to aim for a district gold ball. We haven’t done that in 30 years so we’re trying to aim for that.”