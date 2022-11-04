MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Governor Greg Abbott visited the Permian Basin Friday to kick off the final stretch of his campaign, ahead of Election Day next week and a large group of voters turned out to show support for the candidate seeking his third term.

Abbott’s visit was held at Michael’s Charcoal Grill on W Wadley Avenue where a standing room only crowd held signs saying, “Teachers 4 Abbott” and “Four More Years”. The crowd listened in while Abbott talked about border concerns, saying he wants to finish the border wall in Texas- he also spoke about declaring the cartel in Mexico a “terrorist organization” amid a fentanyl crisis that has caused overdoses among children and teens across the state.

His visit comes on the heels of Beto O’Rourke’s visit last week. While early voting ends today, you can still cast your vote for this key race, and more than a dozen others at the state and local level next Tuesday, November 8. The polls will remain open until 7:00 p.m.