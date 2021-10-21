AAA Texas: Statewide gas price average above $3/gallon for first time since 2014

These fuel saving tips may help drivers save money

TEXAS (Nexstar)- The statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.02 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is nine cents more than on this day last week and is $1.15 more per gallon compared to this day last year.

All 27 Texas metropolitan areas surveyed by AAA saw increases in pump price averages week-to-week with some cities experiencing significant increases. Regular unleaded averages in Corpus Christi, Dallas/Fort Worth, El Paso and Odessa jumped more than 10 cents per gallon, with El Paso seeing the largest jump at 31 cents.

According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration for the week ending October 15, the U.S. gasoline demand number increased week-to-week by around five percent and remains elevated from this time last year. Weekly regional fuel supply numbers decreased slightly, and Gulf Coast refinery utilization registered down from the week prior. The primary driver of this surge remains the cost of crude oil, which is now closing daily above $80 a barrel. In August, the price of crude was in the low $60s per barrel.

Industry leaders believe the price of crude oil will remain high for a while; the International Energy Agency forecasts more robust oil demand as we head into the winter.

“Texas hasn’t seen the statewide average above three dollars per gallon since October 2014,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Gas prices may continue to rise as demand for fuel products has been robust and there continues to be supply chain disruptions like with many other industries.”

With no relief from high gas prices in sight, AAA has these fuel saving tips for Texas drivers: