AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hail damage was the number one weather-related insurance claim last year in Texas, making up 9% of all AAA Texas automobile insurance claims, with an average cost of $5,700 per claim.

When golf ball-sized hail hit Travis county last March 25, the Insurance Council of Texas said the majority of claims in 2021 up to that date came from Travis and Tarrant Counties that week.

As we enter into severe weather season, AAA Texas said it’s worth remembering that not all insurance covers all weather events.

When it comes to hail damage, most comprehensive auto insurance covers the repairs, but AAA Texas Spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said it’s a good idea to double-check.

“You have to read over your policy. Every policy is different. If you have questions, speak with your insurance agent,” he said.

Extensive damage at an RV park in D’Hanis, TX due to wind-driven hail. (Courtesy NWS Austin-San Antonio)

About 75% of vehicle owners also purchase comprehensive insurance, according to the Insurance Council of Texas.

In addition to hail, severe weather season also increases the likelihood of flooding. Armbruster said flooding insurance is only required in certain situations.

“In Texas, if your home is in a designated flood zone, your lender is going to require you to have flood insurance,” Armbruster said. “You usually have to add that on, and most flood policies have a 30-day waiting period. Certainly, now that we’re in springtime and you’re concerned that you may not be in a flood zone but there may still be a potential for flooding, or you’re concerned about that, definitely go ahead and contact your insurance agent and start that process.”

As for hail damage, AAA Texas recommends parking your car in a garage or other covered structure, or driving to one if you’re out running errands when it starts hailing.

It also said you want to stay weather aware and tune into local media, especially on days where a severe weather alert is issued.

Hail in northwest Austin near Four Points Middle School April 22, 2020 (Courtesy Jennifer A)

If you don’t have a covered spot to park your car, consider covering it with cardboard boxes or even blankets to protect it against hail.