TEXAS (KMID/KPEJ)- The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.86 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is seven cents less than on this day last week and is 31 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in the Bryan/College Station area are paying the most on average at $3.06 per gallon while drivers in Victorica are paying the least at $2.73 per gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.40, which is five cents less when compared to this day last week and 40 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

With crude oil prices showing a consistent downward trajectory, it is anticipated that retail gasoline prices could follow suit. However, given the impending Thanksgiving holiday travel season, fluctuations in prices cannot be ruled out. More good news for drivers hoping for cheaper gasoline, recent data from the Energy Information Administration indicates gasoline supplies continue to build. Currently, Texas has the lowest state gas price average in the U.S.

“Cheaper crude oil and growing gasoline supplies are contributing to more affordable retail fuel prices across the state,” said Daniel Armbruster, spokesperson for AAA Texas. “As we approach the bustling Thanksgiving holiday travel period, some price fluctuations may be encountered, but the overarching trend throughout November suggests the possibility of reduced fuel costs. For the second week in a row, Texas is the cheapest state to buy gas in the country.”