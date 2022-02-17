(Nexstar)- The statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.22 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is seven cents more than from this day last week and is 99 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.51 per gallon while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $3.09 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.52, which is four cents more when compared to this day last week and 98 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

The main culprit pushing pump prices up is the high cost of crude oil. Recent spikes in demand for gasoline and other crude oil products in addition to geopolitical tensions continue to keep crude above $90 per barrel. And, while the Permian may look at the increase as a good thing for the oil and gas community here, “the cost to fill up an average tank is approximately $45, which is about $14 more than a year ago.”

Drivers in Texas are paying the 6th lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Meanwhile drivers in California are paying the most at $4.72 on average for a gallon over regular unleaded.

AAA Tips to save money on fuel:

Make sure your tires are properly maintained and inflated to the correct level.

Maintain your car according to the manufacturer’s recommendations. Regular service will ensure optimum fuel economy.

Avoid “jackrabbit” starts and hard accelerations. These actions greatly increase fuel consumption.

Slow down and drive the speed limit. Higher speeds result in more aerodynamic drag.

Use cruise control on the highway to help maintain a constant speed and save fuel. However, never use cruise control on slippery roads because a loss of vehicle control could result.

Minimize your use of air conditioning.

Avoid extended idling to warm up the engine, even in colder temperatures, it’s unnecessary and wastes fuel.

Remove unnecessary and bulky items from your car.

Minimize your use of roof racks and remove special carriers when not in use.

Download the AAA App to find the cheapest gas prices near you.

