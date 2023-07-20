TEXAS (KMID/KPEJ)- The statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.21 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is two cents more than on this day last week and is 77 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.47 per gallon while drivers in San Angelo are paying the least at $2.95 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.58, which is three cents more when compared to this day last week and 89 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices continue to remain around $75 per barrel, which is about $8 more per barrel compared to the start of June. With more expensive crude and the fact that July is one of the most popular times of year for road trips, it’s not surprising to see fuel prices in most areas of Texas and the U.S. are continuing to climb. Still prices for crude and retail gasoline remain much lower than where they were sitting one year ago.

In July 2022, crude oil was at $98 per barrel and the statewide gas price average in Texas was nearly $4 per gallon for regular unleaded. If crude oil prices remain higher and demand for fuel remains strong, it’s possible that retail gas prices could increase even more in the days to come.

“Texas gas prices are inching up again this week thanks to strong summer demand and crude oil prices that are now about $8 more per barrel compared to early June,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “AAA studies have repeatedly shown that driver behavior is the number one factor when it comes to fuel consumption. To save on gas drivers should avoid jack rabbit starts and hard accelerations, use cruise control when it’s safe to do so and keep tires properly maintained and inflated to the correct level.”

AAA Texas Fuel Saving Tips: