PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- The statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.32 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is 10 cents more per gallon than it was on this day last week and is 37 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.57 per gallon while drivers in Tyler are paying the least at $3.16 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.64, which is nine cents more when compared to this day last week and 44 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

With crude oil prices rising – pump prices are also increasing around the state. OPEC+’s announcement that it will cut production by over a million barrels per day starting in about three weeks took the oil market by surprise last week. In response, crude immediately surged well above $80 a barrel. As the summer driving season is just around the corner, it is unlikely prices will decrease any time soon short of an economic slowdown.

“Crude oil prices have increased following the news of an oil production cut from OPEC+,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “This has caused retailers to increase their prices at the pump. The upward trend is a good reminder to make sure your vehicle’s fuel economy is at its best by performing regular maintenance and practicing safe driving habits.”

Drivers in Texas are paying the eighth lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Meanwhile, drivers in California are paying the most at $4.89 on average for a gallon of regular unleaded.