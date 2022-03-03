TEXAS (Nexstar)- The statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.38 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is 17 cents more than from this day last week and is 92 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.58 per gallon while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $3.24 per gallon.

AAA said gas price averages in Texas and across the country have increased significantly in the last week, similar to a price spike following a major hurricane. The statewide gas price average has not been as high as $3.38 since August 2014.

The energy market has also been volatile in recent weeks due to the war between Russia and Ukraine, causing uncertainty about Russia’s large crude oil supplies making it on to the global market. That uncertainty is causing crude oil prices to spike well over $100 a barrel and means that gas prices will more than likely continue to rise as drivers gear up for spring travel season.

“Oil prices have skyrocketed to 11-year highs due to the volatility in global crude markets caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Demand for gasoline will only increase as spring approaches and more people travel. Couple that with rising crude oil prices and drivers can expect to continue to see even higher fuel prices in the days and weeks ahead.”

Drivers we spoke with last month said they are feeling the pinch, at the gas pumps and in the grocery stores. Inflation across the country accelerated 7.5% in January, the highest since February of 1982.

“Let’s say it was 20 bucks before and now it’s taking me…30 bucks. So, I have to take money from my groceries or from my rent or something…I have to pretty much rob Peter to pay Paul,” said Fit Cartel Store Manager, Edwardo Gama.

“It’s pretty crucial for everyone right now…the more the gas prices go up, it makes it rough for everyone else because they don’t have enough money for gas and all that,” one driver said.

Another driver, who said she likes to “get out of town” every weekend, said she won’t be traveling any time soon thanks to the rising prices.

“I’ll just have to leave the car parked and stay home for a while.”