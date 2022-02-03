TEXAS (Nexstar)- The statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.08 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is eight cents more than from this day last week and is 93 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.41, which is six cents more when compared to this day last week and 98 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration, demand for gasoline in the U.S. decreased week-to-week by around three percent, which is normal during winter months as fewer people drive. Weekly regional fuel supply numbers stayed pretty much the same, and Gulf Coast refinery utilization registered steady from the week prior.

Uncertainty over Russia’s intentions toward Ukraine is contributing to higher crude oil prices, which were closing in on $90 per barrel earlier in the week. Russia is a member of OPEC+, and any sanctions based on their actions toward Ukraine may cause it to withhold crude oil from the global market. Higher oil prices will lead to higher pump prices for drivers. OPEC+ also agreed to keep with gradual oil output increases through March, which may help keep oil from passing the $90 mark, for now.

In addition to rising crude oil prices, AAA Texas notes that gas prices across the state started increasing at a much faster rate in the days leading up to a winter storm that’s now covered much of North and Central Texas with freezing rain, sleet and snow. Drivers are reminded to keep their vehicle gas tanks at least half full to avoid gas line freeze-up, which can cause costly damage to the fuel line and other internal parts.

“Drivers are likely going to be paying more at the pump as demand for gasoline has been stronger compared to last year and global tensions are driving crude oil prices higher,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Drivers can save money on gas by making sure their vehicle is well-maintained, adhering to safe driving habits such as following the speed limit and keeping their tires properly inflated.”